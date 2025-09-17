Hong Kong property group calls for US$2.6 bn fund to stabilise market

A Hong Kong real estate association is calling on the government to create a HK$20 billion (US$2.6 billion) stabilisation fund to support distressed property assets and curb systemic financial risks.

The Hong Kong and International Chapter of the China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce said the city’s prolonged property slump is driving up non-performing loans, triggering forced asset sales and tightening liquidity for developers and investors. If left unchecked, it warned, the downturn could erode Hong Kong’s status as a leading financial centre.

“This is a vicious cycle. Banks are offloading assets cheaply, becoming reluctant to issue new loans,” said Charles Lam, the chamber’s permanent honorary president. “That creates a liquidity squeeze, fewer new projects, and risks a domino effect across finance and property.”