Struggling households in Japan suffer from soaring prices

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025
|
Jiji Press

Financially struggling households in Japan cannot afford to buy enough food due to soaring prices, a recent survey by Save the Children Japan, a nonprofit organisation, showed.

The survey was conducted online in June. It received responses from 7,856 people from child-rearing households with relatively low income who applied for the group's feeding program. Of the total, 94.9 % were single-parent families.

In the survey, with multiple answers allowed, 90.7 % of respondents, the largest proportion, said that they cannot afford to buy enough food because their prices are too high.

The survey also found that 65.3 % were concerned about food expenses during long holidays with no school lunches, and that 55.9 % complained of low wages.

About three-fourths of respondents said they ate less rice than they did last year. Asked about how to finance food purchases, 55.7 % said that they reduced spending on others, 25.8 % tapped into their savings, and 8.9 % borrowed money.

"Public support is needed to help households in need receive food stably," said Sonoko Kawakami, chief of Save the Children Japan's domestic programs.

Struggling households in Japan suffer from soaring prices

 [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy