Japan land prices rise for 4th year in row

In central Tokyo, land prices in commercial districts that also include condominiums were pushed up by investments in condominiums, including those by foreigners.

In Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, both the average residential and commercial land prices rose faster than in the previous year. The average prices also grew in the four regional cities, though growth decelerated for the second consecutive year. In other regional areas, the average commercial land price posted a sharper rise.

The number of prefectures with higher residential land prices came to 20, up by three, while that of prefectures with higher commercial land prices increased by two to 30.