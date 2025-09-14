Visitors to Osaka Expo likely to exceed break-even line of 22 million

Some five months after the opening, the cumulative number of general visitors to the Osaka Expo through Thursday reached around 18.54 million on a preliminary basis. The final total is expected to exceed the 22 million mark, regarded as the break-even point for operating costs, resulting in a projected surplus.

In the week to Thursday, the average number of visitors per day was about 177,000, up from about 153,000 in the previous week through Sept. 4. On Sept. 6, about 210,000 people visited the event, the largest number since the April 13 opening.

"Many people came to the Expo site even in the heat wave," Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, told a press conference on Monday. "We're very happy."