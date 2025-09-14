Japan seeks overseas help to stop citizens gambling online

In June 2025, Tokyo formally asked Canada, Costa Rica, Georgia, Malta, Anjouan (part of the Comoros Islands), Curacao, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar, all well-known hubs for online betting and casino licensing, to restrict Japanese players.
Officials argue that without cooperation from these offshore jurisdictions, domestic efforts to curb illegal gambling are ineffective.
Japan already bans cross-border online gambling, yet large numbers of citizens still access offshore sites. A 2024 report estimated that Japanese offshore sports betting alone reached 6.45 trillion yen (US$45 billion), equivalent to about 1.5 trillion baht, highlighting not only the scale of the shadow market but also the shortcomings of domestic law enforcement in a borderless digital space.
The request comes as Japan’s Diet recently passed stricter legislation against illegal online gambling, spurred by a series of scandals involving athletes and public figures linked to betting websites.
The government has been under pressure to act decisively, with the new international appeals framed as an attempt to enforce control “across borders.”
The initiative faces formidable hurdles. Verifying that online users are Japanese citizens is technically complex, particularly given the widespread use of VPNs and anonymous accounts.
In addition, the requested countries may lack the legal grounds to act, or may resist what they see as an intrusion on their sovereignty.
Operators themselves can also relocate servers or employ technical workarounds, making the effort a potential game of cat and mouse.
Japan’s campaign underscores the struggle of nation-states to regulate digital behaviour that transcends borders.
If successful, the measures could serve as a template for other governments grappling with illegal online gambling.
If not, it may highlight the stark limits of state power in governing a truly borderless virtual economy.