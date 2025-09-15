Hayashi to announce LDP leadership race candidacy Tuesday

He will explain to reporters the reasons for deciding to run for the race to pick the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This marks Hayashi's third bid for the party presidency, following his previous runs in 2012 and 2024.

Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, have already declared their candidacies. Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, has also conveyed his intention to run to those around him and supporters in his constituency in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, plans to hold a press conference this week to announce her intention to become a candidate.