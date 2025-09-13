Japan Warns Cambodia Over Border Closures as 'Thailand Plus One' Strategy Stalls

The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) has warned that the ongoing closure of border crossings between Thailand and Cambodia is jeopardising Cambodia’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

The warning was made in a report following the 30th Japan-Cambodia Public-Private Sector Meeting in Phnom Penh on 3 September.

According to the report, the border closures are placing significant pressure on logistics and threatening the 'Thailand Plus One' strategy, where Japanese firms use Thailand as a central production hub before expanding investment into neighbouring ASEAN countries.

Atsushi Ueno, Japan's Ambassador to Cambodia, stated that a prolonged shutdown could cause Cambodia to lose investment appeal as logistics costs and transit times have increased dramatically.

Koji Fukuhara, Chairman of the Japan Business Association in Cambodia (JBAC), noted that Japanese joint ventures are being directly hit, leading to delayed expansion plans and economic losses that also affect Cambodian workers.