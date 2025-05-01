Japan Launches Initiative to Support Thailand\'s Carbon Neutrality Goals

Japan has unveiled a new collaborative framework to assist Thailand in achieving its ambitious climate targets, bringing together multiple Japanese agencies to provide expertise and financial support for energy efficiency measures.

The Japan-led AZEC-SAVE (Asia Zero Emission Community - Smart and Advanced Value-chain for Environment) initiative aims to accelerate Thailand's transition towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.

The programme was announced by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), in partnership with the Japanese Embassy in Thailand, the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

This initiative bolsters the broader Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) platform established in 2023 by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which unites 11 nations including Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Otaka Masato, Japan's Ambassador to Thailand, highlighted the shared ambition of both nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, noting the increasing electricity demands faced by both countries, particularly from energy-intensive data centres.

He emphasised Japan's experience and technology, developed during the oil crisis, as crucial in aiding Thailand's emission reduction efforts.