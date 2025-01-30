Thailand courts Japanese investment, eyes future industries

Thailand is actively courting Japanese investment, highlighting its positive economic outlook and positioning itself as a regional hub for future industries.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan recently met with representatives of Japan External Trade Organisation and Japan Chamber of Commerce Bangkok to strengthen economic ties.

Pichai emphasised Thailand's commitment to supporting Japanese businesses, citing robust export growth (5.4%) in 2024 and record investment promotion figures (1.13 trillion baht). He stressed the importance of Japan as Thailand's top foreign investor and highlighted the prime minister's push for further investment.

Key initiatives include securing new free trade agreements (FTAs) with the EU and other nations to enhance trade opportunities. Thailand is particularly keen to attract Japanese investment in future-oriented sectors like semiconductors, data centres, and AI, offering potential participation in Japan's multi-billion-yen supply chain initiatives.

