Japan backs new material development to reduce marine plastic waste

Nisshinbo Chemical Inc., which is supported by NEDO, has already established a technology to promote the decomposition of a material with additives. Research is underway to improve its durability. The company aims to commercialise multiple types of material with different decomposition rates in the future.

The development is costly, but Japan's technological strength in biodegradable plastics is high, and demand is expected if the country is able to introduce new materials ahead of the world, industry ministry officials said.