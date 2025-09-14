Japan's elderly population down at 36.19 million

In 2024, 9.3 million people aged 65 or over had jobs, with the number rising for the 21st straight year to hit a record high.

Of all workers aged 15 or over, those aged 65 or over accounted for 13.7 %, up by 0.2 points.

The proportion of employed people among those aged 65 or over increased by 0.5 points to 25.7 %.

Of all workers aged 65 or over, those in the wholesale and retail sectors made up the largest group, at 1.33 million, followed by 1.15 million people in the medical and welfare sectors and 1.04 million people in the services industry.

Elderly employees, excluding executives at businesses and other organisations, totalled 5.63 million. Of them, 4.33 million were nonregular workers, accounting for 76.9 %.