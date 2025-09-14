Japanese anime event opens in New Delhi

At the event, called Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, TV Asahi Corp., which broadcasts Crayon Shin-chan, and others set up booths, attracting many local anime fans.
Organised by officials from several Japanese companies, the event is being held as part of "Japan Month," in which various events are held intensively to promote exchanges between Japan and India. Anime song live performances and talk shows were also held.
A Crayon Shin-chan movie set in India is scheduled to be screened in the country.
The classic gag anime Obocchama-kun also enjoys high popularity in India, where a new locally produced series has just started to be distributed by anime-specialised channel Anime Times. A Japanese official of Anime Times said, "There isn't a single person visiting our booth who doesn't know Obocchama-kun. They know more than we do."
An 18-year-old student learning Japanese who is a fan of "Attack on Titan" said that Japanese anime is not just entertaining but also stirs up all kinds of emotions, including sadness. The complex storylines are also part of its appeal, the student added.