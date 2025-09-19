Japan Panel Calls for Next-Gen Power for Subs

In a report submitted to Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, the panel proposed that the ministry give priority to constructing submarines with vertical missile launch systems to significantly beef up the country's deterrence and response capabilities. To enable those vessels to undertake long-distance underwater travels, it is also suggested that next-generation propelling systems be developed.

The ministry said the experts envision systems powered by all-solid-state batteries or fuel cells. But some people familiar with the matter pointed out that nuclear power could be an inferred option.

The defence buildup panel, headed by Sadayuki Sakakibara, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, also urged the government to further promote defence equipment transfers to other countries.