Japan Panel Calls for Next-Gen Power for Subs

In a report submitted to Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, the panel proposed that the ministry give priority to constructing submarines with vertical missile launch systems to significantly beef up the country's deterrence and response capabilities. To enable those vessels to undertake long-distance underwater travels, it is also suggested that next-generation propelling systems be developed.
The ministry said the experts envision systems powered by all-solid-state batteries or fuel cells. But some people familiar with the matter pointed out that nuclear power could be an inferred option.
The defence buildup panel, headed by Sadayuki Sakakibara, honorary chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, also urged the government to further promote defence equipment transfers to other countries.
Currently, Japan limits its overseas defence equipment supply to rescue and transport purposes. But the panel emphasised the significance of expanding the scope by increasing public understanding of the move.
"Allowing unrestricted transfers to friendly countries facing threats from other countries would be an idea," it added.
On the Japanese defence industry, the report acknowledged the issue of high reliance on small and mid-sized equipment developers with weak financial bases.
Then it advised that the government consider setting up a framework to facilitate business consolidation and reviving a state-run arsenal so as to strengthen domestic production of defence equipment to cope with military contingencies.
Meanwhile, the panel did not propose a new defence spending target to replace the current 2 % of gross domestic product, set by the government in 2022.
Receiving the report, Nakatani said that it is "essential to drastically strengthen defence capabilities to protect the lives and livelihoods of the (Japanese) people" at a time when the stability of the international community is being threatened.
Established in February 2024, the panel is also joined by Shinichi Kitaoka, honorary professor at the University of Tokyo, Shinsuke Sugiyama, former Japanese ambassador to the United States, and former Defence Minister Satoshi Morimoto, among others.
