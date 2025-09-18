12-Year sentence sought for ex-MUFG Bank worker over thefts

The defence side claimed that a five-year prison term is enough for Yamazaki, 47, who has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The ruling will be handed down on Oct. 6.

Prosecutors pointed out that Yamazaki has caused some 1.4 billion yen in financial damage to 70 customers since 2020. She committed the crime to make up for losses in foreign exchange margin trading and horse race betting, they said.