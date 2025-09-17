JAL to punish President, 36 others over pilot drinking scandal

JAL dismissed the 64-year-old captain last Thursday as a disciplinary measure, the airline said.
Tottori's monthly salary will be cut by 30 % for two months. Managing Executive Officer Yukio Nakagawa, who also serves as chief safety officer, and Masaki Minami, who is in charge of flight operations, will have their pay reduced by 20 % for one month. The remaining 34 executive officials will see their pay slashed by 10 % for one month.
According to JAL, the captain who was assigned to pilot a flight to Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 28 drank three bottles of beer containing 9.5 % alcohol on the previous day. This resulted in delays of up to 18 and a half hours for three flights.
On Sept. 10, the transport ministry issued a stern warning to JAL for inadequate internal management and supervision regarding alcohol consumption. Administrative penalties against the former captain are also under consideration.
JAL punished Tottori and other executives also in the wake of drinking issues of two other JAL captains that came to light in December last year.
