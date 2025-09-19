Japan govt to create panel on mega solar power plants

The committee's inaugural meeting will be held on Wednesday.
"I think it is necessary to introduce as much renewable energy as possible, but the construction of solar power plants that do not coexist well with local communities should be restrained," Asao said.
On Friday, Hidenori Tsuruma, the mayor of Kushiro in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, visited the Environment Ministry in Tokyo to hold talks with the minister regarding the ongoing construction of large-scale solar power plants in the city.
Noting that there are natural environments and areas that he wants to protect in local communities, Tsuruma underlined the need for a law to regulate the construction of mega solar power plants.
Asao expressed his intent to discuss future measures promptly at the liaison committee meeting.
In light of concerns about the negative impact on local landscapes and the increased risk of landslides, many local governments have enacted their own ordinances to address such power plants.
On Wednesday, the Kushiro municipal assembly passed an ordinance requiring business operators to consult the city in advance when constructing such facilities.
The city is home to Kushiro Marsh, a habitat for rare creatures, such as "tancho" red-crowned cranes, which have been designated a special natural monument by the Japanese government.
