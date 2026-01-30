USDP wins majority of seats in Phase Three of Myanmar’s general election

Based on the UEC announcement, representatives were elected in 54 Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) constituencies. Of these, the USDP won 50 seats, while the Shan and Ethnic Democratic Party (White Tiger Party) won two seats in Kyethi and Hsipaw townships.
The Pa-O National Organisation (PNO) won one seat in Pinlaung Township, and the Inn National League Party secured one seat in Nyaungshwe Township.
In the remaining seven townships included in Phase Three, Shwegu, Kani, Salingyi, Launglon, Phekhon, Matman, and Mongnai, there were no competing candidates.
As a result, the UEC had already confirmed candidates as elected representatives on January 2.
In Mongnai Township, the seat went to the White Tiger Party, while the USDP won the remaining six uncontested constituencies.
Following the completion of the 2025 multi-party general election, a total of 263 Pyithu Hluttaw seats have been filled. Of these, the USDP holds 231 seats.
Myanmar’s 2025 general election was conducted in phases across the country’s 330 townships.
Phase One was held on December 28, 2025, in 102 townships, followed by Phase Two on January 11, 2026, in 100 townships, and Phase Three on January 25, 2026, in 61 townships.
The UEC said elections could not be held in the remaining 67 townships, marking the completion of the nationwide polling process.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network