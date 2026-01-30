Bangkok Design Week redefines "design" beyond beautifying the city

Since its inception in 2018, Bangkok Design Week has aimed to showcase design and creativity that reflect the new ideas and possibilities for Bangkok, addressing both current and future challenges.

Through creative works ranging from experimental projects to business and social-oriented designs, the event has been held in the city’s creative economy districts, seamlessly blending with the unique context of Bangkok’s urban landscape.

The festival not only adds vibrancy to the city but also invites people from around the world to experience Bangkok's latest creative developments.

Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), in collaboration with over 60 partners from the public and private sectors, academic institutions, and international organisations, as well as over 2,000 designers and creative businesses, the event has attracted over 400,000 visitors annually.

With over 1.75 million visitors to date and an economic impact of 1.36 billion baht over five festivals, Bangkok Design Week has proven to be an important platform for presenting new possibilities and tapping into the potential of creators, entrepreneurs, government agencies, private sector players, academic institutions, and international collaborators.

The festival provides not only a stage for designers to showcase their work but also stimulates business networking, both locally and globally. It positively impacts surrounding industries such as marketing, printing, online media, galleries, cafés, restaurants, souvenirs, logistics, tourism, hotels, and public transportation.