Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 celebrates local creativity with global vision under ‘Local Plus’ theme

Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 (CMDW2025) returns for its 11th edition this December, marking another year of creativity and collaboration under the theme “Local Plus: Creativity, Technology, Sustainability.”

The festival brings together designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and northern Thai communities, connecting their ideas with creative forces from over 12 countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Laos, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia. The aim is to foster sustainable growth and new opportunities for Chiang Mai and the northern region.

Building on the concept of the “Equation of Creativity,” this year’s festival uses mathematical symbols to represent collaboration: