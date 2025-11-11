Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 celebrates local creativity with global vision under ‘Local Plus’ theme

Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 (CMDW2025) returns for its 11th edition this December, marking another year of creativity and collaboration under the theme “Local Plus: Creativity, Technology, Sustainability.”
The festival brings together designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and northern Thai communities, connecting their ideas with creative forces from over 12 countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Laos, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia. The aim is to foster sustainable growth and new opportunities for Chiang Mai and the northern region.
Building on the concept of the “Equation of Creativity,” this year’s festival uses mathematical symbols to represent collaboration:
CMDW2025 features 16 highlight programmes covering art, design, music, crafts, and youth development. Notable exhibitions include “Make Scents, Make Sense,” which uses fragrance as a creative medium to reflect Thai biodiversity and cultural wisdom, and “The Homecoming Club,” exploring the creative ecosystem of northern Thailand. Another key highlight, CMDW x Mango Art Festival, showcases contemporary works by Thai and international artists.
Music and experiential art will also take centre stage with Chiang Mai HO Zix, a music festival spotlighting local musicians across genres, and LABBfest. 2025, which brings international and Thai artists together for citywide performances. Educational and knowledge-sharing platforms such as Kids’ Creative Power and RILA – Regenerative Material Collective of Asia will promote sustainable materials and experimental learning.
Sustainability remains a central theme, showcased through POP Market and Pavilion “Kon Tam(ya)”, which link creative communities across four northern provinces to promote local identity and eco-conscious living. The festival also features the Design Excellence Award (DEmark) and the Paper Exhibition “In To The WIND”, celebrating Thai craftsmanship and design excellence on a global stage.
More than just a festival, Chiang Mai Design Week 2025 is a platform that reaffirms Chiang Mai’s position as a leading creative city under the vision “Crafting Wellness from Local Essence, Inspiring Asia.” The event runs from December 6-14, 2025 across Klang Wiang, Chang Moi-Tha Phae, and San Pa Koi areas.
For full details, visit www.chiangmaidesignweek.com or follow Chiang Mai Design Week on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.