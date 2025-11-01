Chiang Mai airport adjusts flight schedules for Yi Peng lantern festival, over 32,000 passengers expected daily

Chiang Mai International Airport, operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT), has announced schedule adjustments to ensure flight safety during the Yi Peng or Loy Krathong Festival celebrations in Chiang Mai.

Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said that on November 5–6, 2025, all flight operations will end by 7.00 pm to avoid the period when sky lanterns are released, which could pose risks to aviation safety.

Passenger traffic is expected to exceed 32,000 travellers per day, up 17% from normal levels. To accommodate the surge, the airport has deployed additional staff to assist passengers and promote the use of self-service facilities, including Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks, Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD/SBD) systems, and biometric screening to ease congestion and enhance efficiency.

As of October 31, 2025, a total of 161 flights have been either cancelled or rescheduled — comprising 65 cancellations (41 domestic and 24 international) and 96 schedule changes (64 domestic and 32 international). Additionally, 44 special flights have been added to accommodate returning passengers after the festival.