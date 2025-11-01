Chiang Mai airport adjusts flight schedules for Yi Peng lantern festival, over 32,000 passengers expected daily

Chiang Mai International Airport, operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT), has announced schedule adjustments to ensure flight safety during the Yi Peng or Loy Krathong Festival celebrations in Chiang Mai.
Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said that on November 5–6, 2025, all flight operations will end by 7.00 pm to avoid the period when sky lanterns are released, which could pose risks to aviation safety.
Passenger traffic is expected to exceed 32,000 travellers per day, up 17% from normal levels. To accommodate the surge, the airport has deployed additional staff to assist passengers and promote the use of self-service facilities, including Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks, Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD/SBD) systems, and biometric screening to ease congestion and enhance efficiency.
As of October 31, 2025, a total of 161 flights have been either cancelled or rescheduled — comprising 65 cancellations (41 domestic and 24 international) and 96 schedule changes (64 domestic and 32 international). Additionally, 44 special flights have been added to accommodate returning passengers after the festival.
The airport has increased runway and taxiway inspections from six to eight times per day to remove any lantern debris and assigned safety personnel to monitor lantern and smoke releases closely. Rapid-response teams are on standby to clear debris immediately upon notification from air traffic control or pilots.
In coordination with security agencies, random alcohol testing is also being conducted among airside staff to maintain the highest safety standards.
To celebrate the local culture sustainably, the airport has decorated its terminals with natural materials and Lanna handicrafts from November 1–7, 2025. On November 4, passengers arriving at the domestic terminal will be treated to a krathong-making demonstration using lotus flowers and receive eco-friendly coconut-shell krathongs as souvenirs.
These cultural activities honour the royal initiatives of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, promoting sufficiency and environmental conservation in her memory.
Director Karun added that all airlines have now rescheduled flights to finish before 7.00 pm, resulting in busier flight operations during the daytime. As Yi Peng festivities may cause traffic congestion around the airport, passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and follow airport staff instructions carefully to ensure smooth and safe travel.