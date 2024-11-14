Chiang Mai decked up with lights for Yi Peng Festival

Beautiful Lanna candle trays have lit up Chiang Mai as the city holds the "Tam Phang Prateep, Illuminating the Sky, Preserving the City" event to celebrate the Yi Peng Festival, also known as Loy Krathong.
The Chiang Mai Urban Conservation Network, in collaboration with allied networks, is organising the 13th annual event, which opened with a ceremony at the Three Kings Monument on Tuesday (November 13).
The event aims to encourage the lighting of phang prateep (Lanna candle trays) instead of releasing sky lanterns within Chiang Mai to preserve Lanna traditions and foster unity. This year’s Yi Peng Festival is seen as an important opportunity to revitalise the city and mark a fresh start for the Lanna community after recent floods.
A highlight attracting great interest, especially from foreign tourists, was the candle dance by 728 performers — symbolic of Chiang Mai’s age. The procession started from Tha Phae Gate, moving along Ratchadamnoen and Phra Pok Klao Rroads, and culminating at the Three Kings Monument.
Another highlight was the lighting of tens of thousands of Lanna candle trays around the four corners and five gates of Chiang Mai’s old city walls for the Yi Peng Festival.
As evening fell, locals and tourists – Thais and foreigners – gathered to capture the enchanting sight of Chiang Mai’s ancient walls illuminated by the glowing Lanna candle trays.
For the Lanna people, lighting phang prateep is believed to be a form of offering to the five Buddhas. It also symbolises worshipping the Triple Gem (Buddha, Dhamma, Sangha) and honouring benefactors. Additionally, it represents an offering to the light, which is thought to bring wisdom, clarity, and illuminate one's path in life, like the glow from the phang prateep.
This year, Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Festival will be celebrated under the theme "Enchanting Mae Raming: The Art of Light and Culture", from November 14–17. The event aims to preserve the rich Lanna cultural heritage, stimulate the economy, and revitalise tourism following recent floods. Security measures will be integrated comprehensively to allow tourists and residents to fully experience the beautiful, longstanding Lanna traditions, the organisers said.
Highlights this year include the grand krathong competition for the King’s Cup, the Lanna-style parade, light and sound shows on the Ping River, fireworks in honour of the King, the Yi Peng pageant, and the decorative lighting of Chiang Mai city, creating a stunning nocturnal atmosphere.