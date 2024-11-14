Chiang Mai decked up with lights for Yi Peng Festival

A highlight attracting great interest, especially from foreign tourists, was the candle dance by 728 performers — symbolic of Chiang Mai’s age. The procession started from Tha Phae Gate, moving along Ratchadamnoen and Phra Pok Klao Rroads, and culminating at the Three Kings Monument.

Another highlight was the lighting of tens of thousands of Lanna candle trays around the four corners and five gates of Chiang Mai’s old city walls for the Yi Peng Festival.

As evening fell, locals and tourists – Thais and foreigners – gathered to capture the enchanting sight of Chiang Mai’s ancient walls illuminated by the glowing Lanna candle trays.

For the Lanna people, lighting phang prateep is believed to be a form of offering to the five Buddhas. It also symbolises worshipping the Triple Gem (Buddha, Dhamma, Sangha) and honouring benefactors. Additionally, it represents an offering to the light, which is thought to bring wisdom, clarity, and illuminate one's path in life, like the glow from the phang prateep.

This year, Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Festival will be celebrated under the theme "Enchanting Mae Raming: The Art of Light and Culture", from November 14–17. The event aims to preserve the rich Lanna cultural heritage, stimulate the economy, and revitalise tourism following recent floods. Security measures will be integrated comprehensively to allow tourists and residents to fully experience the beautiful, longstanding Lanna traditions, the organisers said.