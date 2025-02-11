EM District transforms into creative hub for Bangkok Design Week 2025

EM District, encompassing luxury shopping centres Emporium, EmQuartier, and EmSphere, has launched a pioneering art initiative as part of the Bangkok Design Week 2025.

The project features installations by students from nine leading Thai universities, exploring the theme "What Can We Find (and Do) at Shopping Centres Each Day?"

The initiative is part of the eighth edition of Bangkok Design Week, organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), under the broader theme "Design Up+Rising".

EM District, positioning itself as the “District of Arts” in the bustling Phrom Phong area, has introduced an Academic Program to support emerging artists and mentor university students.

Suthavadee Sirithanachai, managing director of EM District, said that the project fosters collaboration between educational institutions, designers, private organisations, and government agencies.