Pak Khlong Talat’s adorable sunflower mascot for BKK Design Week 2025

This cheerful sunflower mascot is the result of a collaboration between the design team SUTO and Humans of Flower Market by ArchSU, working closely with local vendors in the Phra Nakhon area. With its bright, playful and friendly personality, Nong Dok embodies the fresh and lively spirit of Bangkok’s iconic Pak Khlong Talat flower market.

Since its inception in 2018, Bangkok Design Week has been a leading festival celebrating creativity and innovation in urban design. The event serves as a platform to promote new ideas, enhance Bangkok’s creative economy and improve the city through thoughtful design solutions. Over the years, it has gained a reputation as one of the most anticipated annual events among Bangkokians.