Pak Khlong Talat’s adorable sunflower mascot for BKK Design Week 2025

This cheerful sunflower mascot is the result of a collaboration between the design team SUTO and Humans of Flower Market by ArchSU, working closely with local vendors in the Phra Nakhon area. With its bright, playful and friendly personality, Nong Dok embodies the fresh and lively spirit of Bangkok’s iconic Pak Khlong Talat flower market.
Since its inception in 2018, Bangkok Design Week has been a leading festival celebrating creativity and innovation in urban design. The event serves as a platform to promote new ideas, enhance Bangkok’s creative economy and improve the city through thoughtful design solutions. Over the years, it has gained a reputation as one of the most anticipated annual events among Bangkokians.
Bangkok Design Week 2025: "Design Up + Rising"
This year, the festival returns bigger than ever with the theme “Design Up + Rising”, running for an extended period of 16 days. The event will be held across multiple districts in Bangkok and divided into three phases:
Phase 1 (February 8-16): Charoenkrung–Talat Noi, Yaowarat–Song Wat and Pak Khlong Talat
Phase 2 (February 15-23): Phra Nakhon and Bang Lamphu–Khaosan
Phase 3 (February 8-9, 15-16, 22-23): Hua Lamphong and Bang Pho
The festival will feature exhibitions, workshops, talks, design markets, live performances, music, special events and exclusive promotions. Visitors can explore a variety of creative showcases from 11am to 10pm daily.
Meet 'Nong Dok' at Bangkok Design Week 2025
For those eager to meet Nong Dok, the adorable mascot will make special appearances from February 8-16 at the 15-Minute Garden Zone, next to Khlong Khu Mueang Derm (MRT Sanam Chai, Exit 4). As a bonus, the first 100 visitors each day will receive exclusive motivational stickers from Nong Dok.
Join us in exploring art, design, and creativity while filling your life with positive energy at Bangkok Design Week 2025. Stay updated via Facebook: Bangkok Design Week.