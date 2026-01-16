Bosch appoints Robert Hesse as president for Southeast Asia and Oceania, and managing director for Singapore

Singapore – Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, has appointed Robert Hesse as its president for Southeast Asia and Oceania, and managing director of Bosch in Singapore, effective since January 1, 2026. In this role, Hesse will drive the company’s corporate strategy, operations, and steering of the overall business across the dynamic Southeast Asia and Oceania regions. He succeeds Vijay Ratnaparkhe, who has left Bosch.
Robert Hesse brings three decades of experience across multiple sectors including consumer electronics, security systems and power tools. Within Bosch, he has held executive positions across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America. His extensive background and deep understanding of the Bosch business positions him well to lead Bosch's diverse business portfolio in the growing Southeast Asian and Oceania markets. His appointment also signals Bosch’s continued dedication to this region, and ambition to capture growth opportunities while navigating global and regional complexities.
“I am deeply honored and excited to lead Bosch's businesses across Southeast Asia and Oceania,” said Robert Hesse. “Bosch first arrived in the region more than 100 years ago and today, Southeast Asia and Oceania play an important role in Bosch’s global business strategy to accelerate growth and balance its regional profile. In 2026 and beyond, we aim to bring even more of Bosch’s latest technologies to the region and expand our service offerings based on local customers’ needs.”
Bosch registered profitable growth in Southeast Asia in 2024. The total net sales of 2.35 billion euros, including sales of non-consolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliated companies, recorded a year-on-year increase of 17.8 %. Consolidated sales to third parties in the region amounted to 1.15 billion euros in 2024. The growth was driven by Bosch’s mobility and mobility aftermarket businesses in Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as a healthy demand for home appliances in Vietnam.
Bosch in Oceania also recorded strong growth in 2024. The total net sales of 803 million euros, including sales of non-consolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliated companies, scored a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. The consolidated sales to third parties in Oceania was recorded at some 690 million euros.