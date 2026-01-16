Bosch appoints Robert Hesse as president for Southeast Asia and Oceania, and managing director for Singapore

“I am deeply honored and excited to lead Bosch's businesses across Southeast Asia and Oceania,” said Robert Hesse. “Bosch first arrived in the region more than 100 years ago and today, Southeast Asia and Oceania play an important role in Bosch’s global business strategy to accelerate growth and balance its regional profile. In 2026 and beyond, we aim to bring even more of Bosch’s latest technologies to the region and expand our service offerings based on local customers’ needs.”

Bosch registered profitable growth in Southeast Asia in 2024. The total net sales of 2.35 billion euros, including sales of non-consolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliated companies, recorded a year-on-year increase of 17.8 %. Consolidated sales to third parties in the region amounted to 1.15 billion euros in 2024. The growth was driven by Bosch’s mobility and mobility aftermarket businesses in Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as a healthy demand for home appliances in Vietnam.

Bosch in Oceania also recorded strong growth in 2024. The total net sales of 803 million euros, including sales of non-consolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliated companies, scored a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. The consolidated sales to third parties in Oceania was recorded at some 690 million euros.