Philippines ferry tragedy: 15 dead, 28 missing as search continues

At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry incident in the southern Philippines, while 316 have been pulled to safety, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Monday.

Rescuers are still searching for those unaccounted for.

The MV Trisha Kerstin 3 ran into trouble at about 1.50am on Monday while travelling to Jolo in Sulu province, after leaving Zamboanga, the PCG said.

The vessel was operating within its authorised capacity of 352 passengers, but had 332 passengers on board along with 27 crew members.