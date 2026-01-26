Philippines ferry tragedy: 15 dead, 28 missing as search continues

At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry incident in the southern Philippines, while 316 have been pulled to safety, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Monday.
Rescuers are still searching for those unaccounted for.
The MV Trisha Kerstin 3 ran into trouble at about 1.50am on Monday while travelling to Jolo in Sulu province, after leaving Zamboanga, the PCG said.
The vessel was operating within its authorised capacity of 352 passengers, but had 332 passengers on board along with 27 crew members.
Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua of the Southern Mindanao District said the operation has been helped by relatively calm seas. He added that 28 people remain missing.
An inquiry has been launched to establish what caused the accident, Dua said, adding that military aircraft and vessels have been deployed to support the rescue effort.
Basilan governor Mujiv Hataman posted a video from Isabela port in Mindanao showing survivors being brought ashore, some wrapped in thermal blankets, while others were carried on stretchers.
He told DZBB radio that most survivors were in stable condition, though several elderly passengers required urgent medical attention.
Authorities are also rechecking the passenger manifest as the search continues.
Ferry accidents remain a recurring risk in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, where maritime safety standards have long been uneven.
Reuters