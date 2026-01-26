null

Philippines ferry tragedy: 15 dead, 28 missing as search continues

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

At least 15 people have died and 316 were rescued after a ferry accident in the southern Philippines, with search teams still looking for 28 missing passengers.

At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry incident in the southern Philippines, while 316 have been pulled to safety, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Monday.

Rescuers are still searching for those unaccounted for.

The MV Trisha Kerstin 3 ran into trouble at about 1.50am on Monday while travelling to Jolo in Sulu province, after leaving Zamboanga, the PCG said.

The vessel was operating within its authorised capacity of 352 passengers, but had 332 passengers on board along with 27 crew members.

Photos were taken aboard a Philippine Coast Guard vessel showing rescued passengers from M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, which came from Zamboanga City and was bound for Jolo in Sulu, and sank in Basilan waters shortly after midnight on Monday, January 26, 2026. (Photo by Daryl Canillo)

Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua of the Southern Mindanao District said the operation has been helped by relatively calm seas. He added that 28 people remain missing.

An inquiry has been launched to establish what caused the accident, Dua said, adding that military aircraft and vessels have been deployed to support the rescue effort.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM DARYLL CANILLO/FACEBOOK

Basilan governor Mujiv Hataman posted a video from Isabela port in Mindanao showing survivors being brought ashore, some wrapped in thermal blankets, while others were carried on stretchers.

He told DZBB radio that most survivors were in stable condition, though several elderly passengers required urgent medical attention.

Authorities are also rechecking the passenger manifest as the search continues.

Ferry accidents remain a recurring risk in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, where maritime safety standards have long been uneven.

Reuters

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy