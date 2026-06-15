Japanese firm invests THB2.6bn to make Thailand aircraft parts hub

NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan’s MinebeaMitsumi, has invested 2.6 billion baht to expand aircraft parts production in Lop Buri province, supporting Thailand’s push to become a key global manufacturing base for the aviation supply chain.

The investment has funded a new 16,500-square-metre factory building designed to accommodate high-precision machinery and automation systems. The plant will produce key aircraft components, including balls, race bushes, spherical bearings, bolts, sleeves and fittings, for the global aviation industry.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), made the remarks after presiding over the opening ceremony of the company’s new factory building on June 12. He noted that the project had received BOI investment promotion for the production of high-precision aircraft parts, including components related to aircraft propulsion systems.

NMB-Minebea Thai, part of Japan’s MinebeaMitsumi Group, first invested in Thailand in 1982, initially producing miniature ball bearings.

The company later chose Thailand as one of its most important production bases outside Japan and has continued to expand its operations across electronic components, medical device parts, machinery, electrical appliances, automotive parts and aircraft components.