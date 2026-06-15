Krabi set for 126 winter flights as Nordic demand rises ahead of high season

Middle Eastern carrier shows interest in Krabi

SalamAir, a low-cost carrier from Oman serving the Middle East region, also expressed interest in receiving information on airports under the DOA. The airline operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320 aircraft and is considering flights to Krabi Airport.

The ministry viewed the slot requests from Finnair and Scandinavian Airlines as an important opportunity to attract “high-value tourists” directly to Krabi. Travellers from Nordic and Scandinavian markets, including Finland, Sweden and Denmark, often take long-stay holidays and show strong interest in wellness-related activities.

The interest also reflects Krabi’s continued appeal as a key destination for Scandinavian travellers, while major markets such as India and the Middle East continue to expand. The ministry expects this to support the local economy and tourism sector across multiple areas.

Krabi Airport’s ability to attract global airlines to open new routes also underlines its infrastructure readiness and international potential.

In a related development, Lucky Air from China has informed authorities of its plan to launch Kunming–Udon Thani flights in September 2026.

Krabi winter schedule to include 126 flights

DOA director-general Danai Ruangsorn reported that 14 airlines had requested arrival and departure slots at Krabi Airport for the 2026–27 winter schedule, running from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027.

The requests include scheduled international services by 10 airlines, covering 98 flights per week, as well as international charter flights by four airlines.

The new services include Scandinavian Airlines’ Copenhagen–Krabi return route, with two flights per week, and Finnair’s Helsinki–Krabi return route, also with two flights per week. Together, the flights will total 126 services during the season.

The 158th IATA Slot Conference was held in Bangkok from June 9 to 11, 2026. It brought together airlines and slot coordinators for Level 2 and Level 3 airports to support airline planning for the next flight season.

The DOA also presented development plans for Krabi Airport, Surat Thani Airport and other airports under its supervision that have the potential to handle international routes, allowing airlines to consider future services to regional airports in Thailand.