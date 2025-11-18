Tourism minister vows equal treatment for Cambodian athletes at SEA Games

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn on Tuesday reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to host athletes from Cambodia and all participating nations at the 33rd SEA Games, saying the government will ensure equal treatment, full safety and maximum convenience for every delegation.

Atthakorn said he had already spoken with senior officials at the Sports Authority of Thailand and emphasised that Thailand draws no distinction between Cambodian athletes and athletes from any other country.

“We see them as athletes and as honoured guests. Our job is to take the best possible care of them — in terms of convenience, accommodation and safety,” he said.

Asked whether he was worried Cambodian athletes might disrupt the event in the way seen during beauty pageant controversies, Atthakorn replied that he believed athletes understand the spirit of sport.

If they come as professional competitors, he said, their duty is to compete, while Thailand’s duty is to ensure security for all countries equally, not just one.