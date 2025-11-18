Tourism minister vows equal treatment for Cambodian athletes at SEA Games

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn on Tuesday reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to host athletes from Cambodia and all participating nations at the 33rd SEA Games, saying the government will ensure equal treatment, full safety and maximum convenience for every delegation.
Atthakorn said he had already spoken with senior officials at the Sports Authority of Thailand and emphasised that Thailand draws no distinction between Cambodian athletes and athletes from any other country.
“We see them as athletes and as honoured guests. Our job is to take the best possible care of them — in terms of convenience, accommodation and safety,” he said.
Asked whether he was worried Cambodian athletes might disrupt the event in the way seen during beauty pageant controversies, Atthakorn replied that he believed athletes understand the spirit of sport.
If they come as professional competitors, he said, their duty is to compete, while Thailand’s duty is to ensure security for all countries equally, not just one.
He confirmed that there had been some withdrawals — both athletes and staff — totalling around 300 people, but declined to criticise the readiness of other nations.
“Thailand is doing its utmost on our side. Security measures apply equally to all, coordinated with the police and the Sports Authority of Thailand. Accommodation arrangements have been made to suit each sport,” he said.
Asked whether Thailand had advised athletes to refrain from making symbolic statements about the border dispute, Atthakorn said such concerns were understandable, but politics and conflict should not be mixed with sport.
As for banning athletes from recording or posting political clips, he added candidly:
“We can’t stop Thai people from doing that — we can’t stop them either.”