Torch Relay Routes Announced for the 33rd SEA Games and 13th ASEAN Para Games

On November 15, 2025, Narong Ruangsri, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), attended the ceremony to enshrine the Flame of Auspice into its lantern in preparation for the Torch Relay of the SEA GAMES / ASEAN PARA GAMES THAILAND 2025 on November 16, 2025.
The ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Prodpran Samanmit, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, at the Flame of Auspice Preservation Room, 1st Floor, Chalermphrakiat Building, Sports Authority of Thailand.
This ceremony was held to distribute the Flame of Auspice to lanterns in the four host provinces:
The Flame of Auspice will then be used in the Torch Relay on November 16, 2025 across all four host locations.
The Flame of Auspice
The Flame of Auspice is a Royal Flame first bestowed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 1967 for national sporting events. It has since been used for:
The flame symbolizes blessing, sacredness, glory, and success, and serves as inspiration and encouragement for athletes, officials, and organisers.
BANGKOK
Morning Route (08.00–14.00)
Indoor Stadium Huamark → Nimibutr Building, National Stadium
Route:
Indoor Stadium Huamark → Ramkhamhaeng Intersection → Rama IX → Din Daeng Triangle → Ratchawithi → Victory Monument → Phaya Thai → Sri Ayutthaya → Royal Plaza → Ratchadamnoen → Democracy Monument → Dinso Road → BMA City Hall → Giant Swing → Bamrung Muang Rd → Rommaneenart Park → Phahurat → Phutthayotfa Bridge → Ban Khaek Intersection → Wongwian Yai (1 loop) → Khlong San → Charoen Nakhon → ICONSIAM → Taksin Bridge → Narathiwat Ratchanakarin → Silom → Sala Daeng → Rama IV → Sam Yan → Hua Lamphong → Thai–Chinese Friendship Rd → Wat Traimit → Yaowarat → Ratchawong → Saphan Lek → Sam Yot → Charoen Krung → Leng Noei Yi Temple → Wongwian 22 → Maitri Chit Rd → Charan Santi → Phaya Thai → Pathumwan → Rama I → Nimibutr Building
Afternoon Route (14.00–21.00)
Nimibutr Building → Sports Authority of Thailand
Route:
Nimibutr Building → Rama I → Soi Chula 5 → Soi Chulalongkorn 12 → Phaya Thai → Pathumwan → National Stadium → Banthat Thong → Rama IV → Sam Yan → Sala Daeng → Ratchadamri → CentralWorld → Pratunam → Ratchawithi → Victory Monument (1 loop) → Phaholyothin → Saphan Khwai → Chatuchak → Central Ladprao → Ratchayothin → Ratchadaphisek → Central Rama 9 → MCOT Intersection → Chaturathit → Ramkhamhaeng → SAT Gate 1 → Finish Line
CHONBURI
Start time: 09.00
Athletes will rotate every 3.2 km along Sukhumvit Road, Bang Phra Subdistrict.
Landmarks:
PTT Station
Wannasaengpanich Co., Ltd.
Poresa Bang Phra Hotel
PT Station Sriracha
Bang Phra Subdistrict Municipality invites locals to welcome the Torch Relay and cheer on Thailand’s national athletes ahead of hosting duties from 9–20 December 2025.
SONGKHLA
Songkhla will hold the SEA Games Torch Relay Ceremony at Tinsulanon Stadium, presided over by Governor Chotinarin Ketsom.
The relay will follow designated routes to mark the symbolic start of the competition and build excitement in the province.
NAKHON RATCHASIMA
The Torch Relay begins at 07.30.
Morning Route
Start at 80th Birthday Anniversary Sports Complex → Suebsiri Road → Mittraphap Road → U-turn at Toyota Pen Nueng Co., Ltd → Cross Nakhon Ratchasima 1 Junction → Arrive at Vongchavalitkul University → U-turn → Head to Central Korat where the morning session ends.
Afternoon Route
Start at Central Korat → Mittraphap Road → Nakhon Ratchasima 2 Junction → Ratchasima–Chokchai Rd → U-turn in front of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan → return route → Chumphon Road → Provincial Hall → End of event.
Watch LIVE – Torch Relay Opening for SEA Games 2025
Viewers can watch the SEA Games 2025 Torch Relay live from all four host provinces:
Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla
Free livestream available via TrueVisions NOW App, TrueVisions NOW social media platforms
Broadcast starts at 07.00 AM.