Torch Relay Routes Announced for the 33rd SEA Games and 13th ASEAN Para Games

On November 15, 2025, Narong Ruangsri, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), attended the ceremony to enshrine the Flame of Auspice into its lantern in preparation for the Torch Relay of the SEA GAMES / ASEAN PARA GAMES THAILAND 2025 on November 16, 2025.



The ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Prodpran Samanmit, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, at the Flame of Auspice Preservation Room, 1st Floor, Chalermphrakiat Building, Sports Authority of Thailand.

This ceremony was held to distribute the Flame of Auspice to lanterns in the four host provinces:

Bangkok

Chonburi

Songkhla (for the 33rd SEA Games)

Nakhon Ratchasima (for the 13th ASEAN Para Games)

The Flame of Auspice will then be used in the Torch Relay on November 16, 2025 across all four host locations.