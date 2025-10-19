Thailand’s pioneering role in SEA Games

When the SEA Games come home to Thailand in December 2025, it won’t just be another edition of a regional sports meet.
It all began with a conversation.
In 1958, during the Asian Games in Tokyo, Laung Sukhumnaipradit, then vice-president of the Thai Olympic Committee, gathered fellow sports officials from neighbouring countries. His idea? A smaller, friendlier sporting event, just for Southeast Asia.
That idea quickly turned into reality. A year later, Bangkok hosted the first Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games, welcoming six nations.
Since then, Thailand has never stepped away. It’s taken part in every edition, and over the decades, has helped shape the SEA Games into what it is today.
The 1977 rebrand from SEAP to SEA Games marked a turning point, with new countries like Indonesia and the Philippines joining.
Thailand played a key role in that expansion, opening the door to a wider regional community.
From Bangkok to Chiang Mai, the country has hosted the Games six times. Now, it's preparing for a seventh, with events set to take place in Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Songkhla in 2025.
But perhaps more influential is the way Thailand has helped shape the character of the Games.
Hosts are allowed to include traditional or culturally significant sports — a practice Thailand has championed. It’s a reminder that the SEA Games aren’t just about competition, but culture.
In the lead-up to 2025, preparations are well underway.
A dedicated coordination centre has opened in Bangkok to oversee planning. And with branding that draws heavily on Thai art and folklore, the next Games promise to feel distinctly Thai.
For Thailand, the SEA Games have always been more than a sporting event.