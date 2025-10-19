Thailand’s pioneering role in SEA Games

When the SEA Games come home to Thailand in December 2025, it won’t just be another edition of a regional sports meet.



It all began with a conversation.

In 1958, during the Asian Games in Tokyo, Laung Sukhumnaipradit, then vice-president of the Thai Olympic Committee, gathered fellow sports officials from neighbouring countries. His idea? A smaller, friendlier sporting event, just for Southeast Asia.

That idea quickly turned into reality. A year later, Bangkok hosted the first Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games, welcoming six nations.