Thai athletes aim for 164 golds at SEA Games 2025 

Overall Thai Team Target: 164 Golds

Pallop summarised the overall target from the six "Meet the Press SEA Games 2025" press conferences, with 38 sports associations participating. The Thai team has set a total gold medal target of 164 golds.

Demonstration Sports:

Several demonstration sports also set their targets for gold medals, including Air Sports (2 golds), MMA (1 gold), and Disc Golf (1 gold).

The next press conference for "Meet the Press SEA Games 2025 – 7th Edition" will take place on Tuesday (November 11), with six sports associations scheduled to attend.

At the 32nd SEA Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (May 5 to 17, 2023), Thailand ranked second overall, winning 108 gold, 96 silver, and 108 bronze medals.

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games will be hosted by Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025, with Bangkok as the main venue and Chonburi and Songkhla serving as co-host cities.