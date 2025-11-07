Thai athletes aim for 164 golds at SEA Games 2025 

The Sports Journalists Association of Thailand held a press conference for the "Meet the Press SEA Games 2025 – 6th Edition" on Thursday (November 6), with executives and representatives from nine sports associations attending to announce their expectations for the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian Games.
Pallop Sripaiwan, Secretary-General of the Sports Journalists Association of Thailand, summarised the main objectives, noting that five sports associations competing officially in the SEA Games have collectively set a target of 35 gold medals:
Pallop summarised the overall target from the six "Meet the Press SEA Games 2025" press conferences, with 38 sports associations participating. The Thai team has set a total gold medal target of 164 golds.
Demonstration Sports:
The next press conference for "Meet the Press SEA Games 2025 – 7th Edition" will take place on Tuesday (November 11), with six sports associations scheduled to attend.
At the 32nd SEA Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (May 5 to 17, 2023), Thailand ranked second overall, winning 108 gold, 96 silver, and 108 bronze medals.
The 33rd Southeast Asian Games will be hosted by Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025, with Bangkok as the main venue and Chonburi and Songkhla serving as co-host cities.