Thais Back SEA Games Host Bid, Prioritising Economic Kickstart Over Sporting Glory

Suan Dusit Poll reveals the public overwhelmingly sees the event as an ‘economic tool’ for tourism and growth but demands government guarantees on safety and security.

The Thai public is strongly supportive of the country hosting the 33rd SEA Games, though a new poll reveals that citizens view the sporting spectacle primarily as a vehicle for economic recovery and tourism promotion.

A nationwide survey conducted by the Suan Dusit Poll found that 82.67% of Thais were aware of their country’s role as host. When asked about their biggest expectations for the event, the highest priority was the use of the Games to stimulate the domestic economy and promote tourism (68.85%).

However, this economic optimism is coupled with a clear warning for the government.

The most critical message sent to authorities was the need to prioritise “safety and orderliness within the event” (66.98%), signalling that security is a non-negotiable factor for success.