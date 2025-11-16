Thais Back SEA Games Host Bid, Prioritising Economic Kickstart Over Sporting Glory

Suan Dusit Poll reveals the public overwhelmingly sees the event as an ‘economic tool’ for tourism and growth but demands government guarantees on safety and security.
The Thai public is strongly supportive of the country hosting the 33rd SEA Games, though a new poll reveals that citizens view the sporting spectacle primarily as a vehicle for economic recovery and tourism promotion.
A nationwide survey conducted by the Suan Dusit Poll found that 82.67% of Thais were aware of their country’s role as host. When asked about their biggest expectations for the event, the highest priority was the use of the Games to stimulate the domestic economy and promote tourism (68.85%).
However, this economic optimism is coupled with a clear warning for the government.
The most critical message sent to authorities was the need to prioritise “safety and orderliness within the event” (66.98%), signalling that security is a non-negotiable factor for success.
The poll highlighted the impact of current cultural trends, noting that the "Monthong Fever" phenomenon in football had significantly boosted general public interest in the Games (35.83%), positively affecting enthusiasm for other sports as well.
Despite the economic focus, Thais remain competitive, with athletics (22.25%) and Muay Thai (12.18%) named as the sports where the public is most confident of securing gold medals.
Dr Pornphan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, concluded that the results offer a clear mandate: the public wants the government to use the platform to enhance the country's image and drive economic activity while ensuring high operational standards.
Analysing the findings, Assoc Prof Dr Rungnapa Lertpachongporng of Suan Dusit University elaborated that the public views the SEA Games less as a sporting festival and more as an "economic tool," driven by three key factors:
Social Capital: High public awareness forms a strong base for hospitality, which is essential for boosting the grassroots economy.
Hygiene Factor (Safety): The focus on security is a “decisive condition” for economic success. If safety is poorly managed, economic hopes will not be realised.
Storytelling Economics: Trends like “Monthong Fever” and the prominence of Muay Thai are examples of soft power that can be leveraged for sustainable sports tourism.
The expert concluded that the government’s biggest challenge will be managing the risk associated with safety while transforming public expectations into a sustainable economic legacy, rather than just temporary revenue.