Thai athletes aim for 129 golds at SEA Games 2025 

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

Seven Thai sports associations set an extra 18 gold medal targets, lifting Thailand’s SEA Games 2025 goal to 129 golds, with volleyball and baseball leading hopes.

The Sports Reporters and Photographers Association of Thailand on Tuesday (November 4) hosted the fifth “Meet the Press: SEA Games 2025” event, joined by representatives from seven national sports associations to announce their goals and readiness for the 33rd SEA Games.

129-gold target set across five sessions

Association secretary-general Pallop Sripaiwan said the seven associations raised Thailand’s total target by 18 gold medals, bringing the combined goal from all five press sessions (33 associations) to 129 golds.

Volleyball and baseball confident of gold

  • Volleyball (target: 2 golds): Technical chairman Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai confirmed that world-class Thai players competing abroad will rejoin the team to maintain Thailand’s dominance in Southeast Asia. The women’s indoor and beach teams aim for gold, while the men’s squads target at least finals spots.
  • Baseball (target: 2 golds): Association president Pol Col Duangchote Suwancharas is confident the men’s team will clinch gold, strengthened by 10–11 half-Thai players from Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. The Baseball5 team is also seen as a medal contender.

Other medal hopefuls

  • Teqball (target: 5 golds): Maj Gen Priyaphat Charanpong, association secretary-general, expressed confidence as most athletes are world champions.
  • Woodball (target: 5 golds): Association president Phatthanachat Kridibawon said Thailand, with over 30 years of experience, has strong medal potential across six events.
  • Handball (target: 2 golds): Pol Maj Norasak Hemnithi aims for two golds in both men’s and women’s events after winning silver last time, identifying Vietnam as the key rival.
  • Basketball (target: 2 golds): Secretary-general Piyaphong Piroon said men’s 5x5 will face tougher competition as naturalised players are banned, while women’s and 3x3 teams also have medal chances.
  • Softball (at least silver): Head coach Chaiyos Sirinthanon said both teams are stronger after fixing weaknesses and hiring a Japanese coach. The men’s team aims for any medal, while the women’s team targets the finals.

At the 32nd SEA Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (May 5 to 17, 2023), Thailand ranked second overall, winning 108 gold, 96 silver, and 108 bronze medals.

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games will be hosted by Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025, with Bangkok as the main venue and Chonburi and Songkhla serving as co-host cities.

