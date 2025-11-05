Thai athletes aim for 129 golds at SEA Games 2025 

The Sports Reporters and Photographers Association of Thailand on Tuesday (November 4) hosted the fifth “Meet the Press: SEA Games 2025” event, joined by representatives from seven national sports associations to announce their goals and readiness for the 33rd SEA Games.

129-gold target set across five sessions

Association secretary-general Pallop Sripaiwan said the seven associations raised Thailand’s total target by 18 gold medals, bringing the combined goal from all five press sessions (33 associations) to 129 golds.