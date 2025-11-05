Thai athletes aim for 129 golds at SEA Games 2025 

The Sports Reporters and Photographers Association of Thailand on Tuesday (November 4) hosted the fifth “Meet the Press: SEA Games 2025” event, joined by representatives from seven national sports associations to announce their goals and readiness for the 33rd SEA Games.
Association secretary-general Pallop Sripaiwan said the seven associations raised Thailand’s total target by 18 gold medals, bringing the combined goal from all five press sessions (33 associations) to 129 golds.
At the 32nd SEA Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (May 5 to 17, 2023), Thailand ranked second overall, winning 108 gold, 96 silver, and 108 bronze medals.
The 33rd Southeast Asian Games will be hosted by Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025, with Bangkok as the main venue and Chonburi and Songkhla serving as co-host cities.