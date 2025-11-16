SEA Games 2025 in Thailand: Bringing Southeast Asia Together

For this year's Games, Thailand has spread the events across 10 key provinces, providing an opportunity for people nationwide to participate. These provinces include Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, Rayong, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, and Ratchaburi.

Although Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla serve as the main hubs, each region will showcase its unique features and sports events, as follows:

Bangkok

As the "heart" of the 2025 SEA Games, Bangkok will host more than 30 sports, including key events such as athletics (at Supachalasai Stadium), swimming (at Huamark Sports Complex), men's football, basketball, 3x3 basketball (at Nimibutr Stadium), volleyball (at Indoor Stadium Huamark), boxing, shooting, cycling, and taekwondo (at Fashion Island Shopping Mall ). The main venue, Rajamangala National Stadium, will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as major team sports events.

Nonthaburi

Nonthaburi will host 4 sports, including futsal (at Nonthaburi Sports Complex), table tennis (at Central Chaengwattana Shopping Mall ), tennis (at Muang Thong Thani), and mixed martial arts (at The Mall Ngamwongwan).