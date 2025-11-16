SEA Games 2025 in Thailand: Bringing Southeast Asia Together

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2025

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 2025) will be held in Thailand from December 9 to 20, 2025, under the theme "Bringing Southeast Asia Together." The main goal is to use sports to foster cooperation, happiness, and inspiration across the region.

  • The 2025 SEA Games will be hosted across 10 provinces in Thailand, with Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla serving as the three main hubs.
  • Bangkok is the primary center for the games, hosting over 30 sports and the opening and closing ceremonies at Rajamangala National Stadium.
  • The event will introduce three demonstration sports: Flying Disc, Air Sports, and Tug of War, in addition to featuring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

For this year's Games, Thailand has spread the events across 10 key provinces, providing an opportunity for people nationwide to participate. These provinces include Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, Rayong, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, and Ratchaburi.

Although Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla serve as the main hubs, each region will showcase its unique features and sports events, as follows:

Bangkok 

As the "heart" of the 2025 SEA Games, Bangkok will host more than 30 sports, including key events such as athletics (at Supachalasai Stadium), swimming (at Huamark Sports Complex), men's football, basketball, 3x3 basketball (at Nimibutr Stadium), volleyball (at Indoor Stadium Huamark), boxing, shooting, cycling, and taekwondo (at Fashion Island Shopping Mall ). The main venue, Rajamangala National Stadium, will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as major team sports events.

Nonthaburi

Nonthaburi will host 4 sports, including futsal (at Nonthaburi Sports Complex), table tennis (at Central Chaengwattana Shopping Mall ), tennis (at Muang Thong Thani), and mixed martial arts (at The Mall Ngamwongwan).

Pathum Thani

Pathum Thani will host 11 sports, including rugby 7s (at Dhupatemiya Stadium), baseball/softball, water polo, badminton, gymnastics (at Thammasat University), cricket, and more.

Samut Prakan

Samut Prakan will host 7 sports, including polo (at VS Polo Club and Siam Polo Club), synchronized swimming, diving, and kickboxing (at Assumption University), as well as pencak silat.

Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Pathom will host 2 sports: sepak takraw and chinlone (a traditional Myanmar sport) at Nakhon Pathom Sports Stadium.

Chonburi and Rayong

As the "Eastern Co-hosts," Chonburi and Rayong will host more than 15 sports, including women's football (at the Physical Education Institute Chonburi Campus), weightlifting (at Chonburi Sports School), mountain biking, sepak takraw, golf (at Amata Spring Country Club), handball, snooker and billiards (at Ambassador City Jomtien Pattaya), and canoeing/triathlon (in Rayong).

Songkhla

Songkhla will be the centre for southern Thailand’s sports, with 9 events, including men's football (group stages at Tinsulanon Stadium), chess, judo, wushu (at Prince of Songkla University), karate, Muay Thai, and more.

Chiang Mai

Football (men's group stages) will be hosted at Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Stadium.

Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi will host the "Skeet Shooting" event at Potharam Shooting Range.

Demonstration Sports and Value-Added Sport

This year’s SEA Games will feature 3 "demonstration sports" aimed at offering fun, novelty, and ease of viewing:

Flying Disc

  • Ultimate: A team sport similar to football where players score by throwing a flying disc into an end zone.
  • Disc Golf: Players aim to throw a disc into a basket, requiring skill and accuracy.

Air Sports

Paragliding: A sport focused on controlling the paraglider and navigating wind currents.

Powered Paragliding: A skillful sport involving flying with a powered glider, combining wind reading and control.

Tug of War

A test of strength and teamwork, where two teams of 8 pull a rope to bring the opposing team across a marker.

Additionally, the Games will feature MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), a rapidly growing sport combining techniques from Muay Thai, judo, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, adding further excitement to the competition.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy