SEA Games 2025 in Thailand: Bringing Southeast Asia Together

For this year's Games, Thailand has spread the events across 10 key provinces, providing an opportunity for people nationwide to participate. These provinces include Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, Rayong, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, and Ratchaburi.
Although Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla serve as the main hubs, each region will showcase its unique features and sports events, as follows:
Bangkok
As the "heart" of the 2025 SEA Games, Bangkok will host more than 30 sports, including key events such as athletics (at Supachalasai Stadium), swimming (at Huamark Sports Complex), men's football, basketball, 3x3 basketball (at Nimibutr Stadium), volleyball (at Indoor Stadium Huamark), boxing, shooting, cycling, and taekwondo (at Fashion Island Shopping Mall ). The main venue, Rajamangala National Stadium, will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as major team sports events.
Nonthaburi
Nonthaburi will host 4 sports, including futsal (at Nonthaburi Sports Complex), table tennis (at Central Chaengwattana Shopping Mall ), tennis (at Muang Thong Thani), and mixed martial arts (at The Mall Ngamwongwan).
Pathum Thani
Pathum Thani will host 11 sports, including rugby 7s (at Dhupatemiya Stadium), baseball/softball, water polo, badminton, gymnastics (at Thammasat University), cricket, and more.
Samut Prakan
Samut Prakan will host 7 sports, including polo (at VS Polo Club and Siam Polo Club), synchronized swimming, diving, and kickboxing (at Assumption University), as well as pencak silat.
Nakhon Pathom
Nakhon Pathom will host 2 sports: sepak takraw and chinlone (a traditional Myanmar sport) at Nakhon Pathom Sports Stadium.
Chonburi and Rayong
As the "Eastern Co-hosts," Chonburi and Rayong will host more than 15 sports, including women's football (at the Physical Education Institute Chonburi Campus), weightlifting (at Chonburi Sports School), mountain biking, sepak takraw, golf (at Amata Spring Country Club), handball, snooker and billiards (at Ambassador City Jomtien Pattaya), and canoeing/triathlon (in Rayong).
Songkhla
Songkhla will be the centre for southern Thailand’s sports, with 9 events, including men's football (group stages at Tinsulanon Stadium), chess, judo, wushu (at Prince of Songkla University), karate, Muay Thai, and more.
Chiang Mai
Football (men's group stages) will be hosted at Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Stadium.
Ratchaburi
Ratchaburi will host the "Skeet Shooting" event at Potharam Shooting Range.
This year’s SEA Games will feature 3 "demonstration sports" aimed at offering fun, novelty, and ease of viewing:
Flying Disc
Air Sports
Paragliding: A sport focused on controlling the paraglider and navigating wind currents.
Powered Paragliding: A skillful sport involving flying with a powered glider, combining wind reading and control.
Tug of War
A test of strength and teamwork, where two teams of 8 pull a rope to bring the opposing team across a marker.
Additionally, the Games will feature MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), a rapidly growing sport combining techniques from Muay Thai, judo, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, adding further excitement to the competition.