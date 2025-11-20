Cambodia quits 2025 SEA Games billiards, citing safety but doubts persist

One key factor is the drastic change in the event line-up. The 2025 SEA Games cue-sports programme has been reduced to only snooker and billiards, with carom – the discipline in which Cambodia has traditionally excelled – removed entirely. The loss of its strongest category significantly weakens Cambodia’s competitive edge.

Further complicating matters is the absence of star player Suon Chhay, the team’s top cueist and a former gold-medallist. He withdrew long before the official announcement due to a dispute with the Cambodia Billiards Sports Federation. Without its leading talent, Cambodia’s chances of reaching the podium have all but disappeared.

These factors have prompted observers to doubt Cambodia’s stated concerns over safety, suggesting instead that the withdrawal is driven by performance worries rather than genuine security threats.