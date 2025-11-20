Cambodia quits 2025 SEA Games billiards, citing safety but doubts persist

Cambodia’s decision to withdraw its cue-sports team from the 33rd SEA Games, to be hosted by Thailand from December 9–20, has raised eyebrows across the region. Phnom Penh claimed concerns over athlete safety and national dignity – but deeper analysis suggests the real motive may lie in its athletes’ diminishing prospects of winning medals.
One key factor is the drastic change in the event line-up. The 2025 SEA Games cue-sports programme has been reduced to only snooker and billiards, with carom – the discipline in which Cambodia has traditionally excelled – removed entirely. The loss of its strongest category significantly weakens Cambodia’s competitive edge.
Further complicating matters is the absence of star player Suon Chhay, the team’s top cueist and a former gold-medallist. He withdrew long before the official announcement due to a dispute with the Cambodia Billiards Sports Federation. Without its leading talent, Cambodia’s chances of reaching the podium have all but disappeared.
These factors have prompted observers to doubt Cambodia’s stated concerns over safety, suggesting instead that the withdrawal is driven by performance worries rather than genuine security threats.
Thai sports ministry affirms full security measures
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, insisted that the country is fully prepared to guarantee the safety and welfare of all participating athletes, including those from Cambodia.
He said coordination with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has been continuous, noting that the government will ensure equal treatment for all delegations as honoured guests of the host nation.
Addressing concerns about potential disruptions or politically motivated gestures during competitions, Atthakorn expressed confidence in the “spirit of sport”, saying athletes will remain focused on competition and refrain from bringing political disputes onto the field of play.
Thai authorities, he added, have developed strict security plans with police agencies and tailored athlete housing arrangements based on each discipline’s needs.
Organisers also clarified that the cue-sports venue – the Ambassador City Jomtien Pattaya Hotel – is a controlled environment with full security protocols. It is not an open public space where outside risks are likely, countering Cambodia’s stated concerns.