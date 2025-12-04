Thailand ready for SEA Games 2025



Ayrin Phanrit, Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed thatThailand is 100% ready to host the 33rd SEA Games from December 9-20, 2025. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports alongside other relevant agencies have finalised preparations as the country counts down to the biggest sporting event of the year. The games will feature 50 sports across 574 gold medals, plus 3 demonstration sports and 1 value-creating sport.

On December 9, BamBam - Kunpimook Bhuwakul from the popular K-pop group GOT7 will take center stage at the Opening Ceremony at Rajamangala National Stadium, alongside several other Thai artists, with a surprise performance planned for the event.

The Government Sports Authority is inviting the public to book free tickets for the opening ceremony via the official website www.seagames2025.org or through Line: @SEAGAMES. Additionally, fans can stay updated on the latest SEA Games news through www.seagames2025.org and Facebook: SEA Games Thailand 2025.

The government encourages all Thai citizens to participate as good hosts, come cheer, and support Thailand’s athletes during the games, which will be held in Bangkok and Chonburi. The opening ceremony will take place on December 9, with the closing ceremony on December 20, 2025.