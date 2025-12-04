Atthakorn denies signing contract for SEA Games 2025 ceremony design

Minister of Tourism and Sports Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn addressed the controversy surrounding the sudden change in the SEA Games 2025 opening and closing ceremony design team.

He stated that the situation had caused him harm, as he was accused without the opportunity to clarify, and he confirmed that he had never known or hired the company that made the complaint.

Atthakorn explained that he only assumed office on October 1, and the budget for the ceremonies, totalling 450 million baht, was only approved in mid-October as part of the overall 2.05 billion baht budget for the event. Therefore, he emphasised that it was "impossible" for any contracts to have been signed or agreements made prior to that.