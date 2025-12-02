Gold hits six-week high as silver surges to new record

Gold climbed to its highest level in six weeks on Monday (December 1 2025), lifted by mounting expectations of US interest rate cuts and a weaker dollar, while silver surged to a new record ahead of a series of key US economic releases.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to US$4,241.27 per ounce at 1.44pm ET (18.44 GMT), its strongest level since 21 October.

February gold futures in the United States finished 0.5% higher at US$4,274.80.

Silver jumped 3.8% to US$58.57 after briefly touching a historic peak of US$58.83. The metal has more than doubled in price since the start of the year.