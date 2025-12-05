Daikin Announces "Work Shutdown" with Labor Union, Effective December 6, 2025, After Failed Negotiations

December 4, 2025 – Daikin Industries (Thailand) has announced the "work shutdown" with its labor union and members, effective December 6, 2025, following the failure to reach an agreement in labor dispute negotiations.

The primary cause of the dispute lies in the disagreement between the labor union and the company regarding annual bonuses and special payments. A key issue was the company's offer of 40,000 Baht in place of the previously promised 3 Baht of gold for long-serving employees, which the union considered a reduction of rights and a breach of the original employment contract.

On December 4, 2025, Daikin Industries (Thailand) issued a notice regarding the "work shutdown" to the Daikin Amata Rakseri Labor Union and its members, which will take effect at 08:00 AM on December 6, 2025. This follows a failure to reach an agreement during the mediation process conducted by the Chonburi Provincial Labor Conciliation Officer.

The company has stated that it received two requests from the labor union (submitted on November 17, 2025, and September 15, 2025). Despite internal negotiations, no agreement was reached, and the dispute was officially filed with the labor conciliation officer on November 19, 2025. The latest round of negotiations on December 4, 2025, ended without resolution, and the company announced the suspension of further discussions at 12:00 PM on the same day.