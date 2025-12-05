Homegrown durian in China tantalizes taste buds

When farmer Jia Guohua planted a discarded durian seed on his small plot of land in Mengla County back in 2010, little did he know that his action was a microcosm of development plans in Southwest China's Yunnan province.

Durian trees typically take 7-10 years to mature and bear fruit, and this year Jia's tree bore 16 large, spiky durians.

As the world's largest consumer and importer of fresh durian, China, in recent years, has sought to develop its own durian industry in the southern tip of Southwest China's Yunnan province, Xishuangbanna.

Durian, known for its pungent odour and sweet taste, is almost exclusively grown in Southeast Asia due to the tree's very specific and demanding climatic requirements.

Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture borders two Southeast Asian countries, Myanmar and Laos, and it shares an ecological environment similar to northern Thailand and Vietnam, two large producers of durian.

The consistently warm and humid tropical conditions in the prefecture's Mengla county are conducive to the stable growing of durian.

A recent trial production run of durian in the county is raising hopes that a domestic industry can develop and prosper.

Guo Jian, general manager of Xishuangbanna Zhuo'an Agricultural Technology Development Co., said that his company has planted 2 hectares of durian in Jinghong of Xishuangbanna, with the trees currently growing well and expected to flower and bear fruit in 2 to 3 years.