Bangkok Set for Free Cultural Feast with Shaolin Kung Fu Showcase

A grand four-day cultural festival, "Thua La Thoet Thai Thawai Chai Sadudee" (All the World Praises, Offering Hearts in Adoration), is set to captivate audiences at Park Paragon, Siam Paragon shopping centre, from 25 to 28 July 2025.
The event marks the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's 73rd Birthday and celebrates five decades of robust diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People's Republic of China.
Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of arts and wisdom from both nations, with a diverse programme of performances, all offered free of charge.
A major highlight will be the awe-inspiring Shaolin Kung Fu demonstrations.
Hailing from the Songshan Mountains in Dengfeng City, Henan Province, China, this martial art form, boasting over 1,500 years of history, combines formidable strength with Zen meditation and spirit. Performances are scheduled for:
Friday, 25 July 2025: 7:00 PM
Saturday, 26 – Monday, 28 July 2025: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Another enchanting attraction is the Sichuan Face-Changing Opera, presented by the Chinese Opera Association.
This captivating art involves performers seemingly changing intricate masks in the blink of an eye. Audiences can witness this magical display at:
Friday, 25 July 2025: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday, 26 – Monday, 28 July 2025: 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
The festival will also feature a range of exquisite Thai cultural showcases.
These include Children's Khon (traditional masked dance) depicting stories from the Ramakien epic, the graceful Matsa Leela (fish dance) blending Thai classical dance with piscine movements, and the charming Fawn Tian (candle dance) from Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School, reflecting the elegance of Thai performing arts.
Musical enthusiasts can enjoy performances by the Guzheng, an ancient Chinese zither, in a classical style, complemented by Thai instruments such as the Khim and Saw, symbolising the cultural bridge between the two countries.
The programme also features orchestral music from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and performances by the College of Music, Mahidol University.
In addition to the stage shows, attendees can observe traditional tea brewing demonstrations and sample quality teas courtesy of the Royal Project Foundation.
For further details and the full programme schedule, please visit https://onesiam.go.link/3hobv.