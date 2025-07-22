Bangkok Set for Free Cultural Feast with Shaolin Kung Fu Showcase

A grand four-day cultural festival, "Thua La Thoet Thai Thawai Chai Sadudee" (All the World Praises, Offering Hearts in Adoration), is set to captivate audiences at Park Paragon, Siam Paragon shopping centre, from 25 to 28 July 2025.

The event marks the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's 73rd Birthday and celebrates five decades of robust diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People's Republic of China.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of arts and wisdom from both nations, with a diverse programme of performances, all offered free of charge.