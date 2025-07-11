'Lost' Plant Returns: Forest Sea Star Discovered in Thai Jungles After a Century

Botanists worldwide are abuzz with the remarkable rediscovery of the 'Forest Sea Star', Heterostemma brownii Hayata, a rare plant from the milkweed family (Apocynaceae).

Thought to be lost to science for over a century, the plant has astonishingly reappeared in the lush rainforests of Chiang Rai Province, northern Thailand.

The plant's last recorded sighting was in 1906, when it was documented in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam.

For 113 years, no further observations or records emerged, leading many to believe it had vanished. Its sudden reappearance in Thailand marks a significant botanical event.

The breakthrough discovery was made in 2019 by a team of plant taxonomists from Thailand's Botanical Garden Organisation (BGO). Their findings were formally published the following year, in 2020.

