'Lost' Plant Returns: Forest Sea Star Discovered in Thai Jungles After a Century

Botanists worldwide are abuzz with the remarkable rediscovery of the 'Forest Sea Star', Heterostemma brownii Hayata, a rare plant from the milkweed family (Apocynaceae).
Thought to be lost to science for over a century, the plant has astonishingly reappeared in the lush rainforests of Chiang Rai Province, northern Thailand.
The plant's last recorded sighting was in 1906, when it was documented in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam.
For 113 years, no further observations or records emerged, leading many to believe it had vanished. Its sudden reappearance in Thailand marks a significant botanical event.
The breakthrough discovery was made in 2019 by a team of plant taxonomists from Thailand's Botanical Garden Organisation (BGO). Their findings were formally published the following year, in 2020.
News of this historic find was first shared with the public on Thai social media, generating considerable excitement.
The 'Forest Sea Star' is a herbaceous vine characterised by its white latex. It features opposite, ovate to elliptical leaves and vibrant yellow, five-petalled flowers that resemble stars.
Intriguingly, these petals are speckled with red dots. The flower's centre boasts a distinctive deep red, five-pointed corona, whose shape is remarkably similar to a sea star resting on the ocean floor—hence its evocative nickname.
This unique plant typically blooms during the rainy season, between June and July.
Currently, Heterostemma brownii's conservation status remains unassessed. Its known wild population is restricted to the rainforests of Chiang Rai Province, found at an elevation of approximately 500 metres above sea level.
While historical records indicate its presence in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, and Laos, its overall numbers in the wild are considered very low.
This rediscovery powerfully underlines the critical need for biodiversity conservation, particularly within Thailand's rainforests, which continue to harbour a wealth of rare and undiscovered species.
The return of Heterostemma brownii is a beacon of hope for the botanical community and nature enthusiasts alike. It serves as a potent reminder of the enduring mysteries and incredible richness that still lie hidden within Thailand's natural landscapes.
Information provided by Dr Woranath Thammarong (Plant Taxonomist, Research and Conservation Division, Botanical Garden Organisation). Photos by Dr Michele Rodda.
Reference: Thammarong, W., Rakarcha, S. & Rodda, M. 2020. Heterostemma brownii (Apocynaceae), a new record for Laos and Thailand. Thai Forest Bulletin (Botany) 48(2): 114–117.