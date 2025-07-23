The Bangkok Paradox: A city of opportunity where income struggles to keep up with living costs

Although Bangkok is often seen as the economic hub of Thailand, full of career opportunities, investment prospects, and a modern urban lifestyle, beneath the image of a "city of hope" lies a growing economic fragility that is increasingly worrying.

The latest report highlights what is now referred to as "The Bangkok Paradox," a situation where the rising cost of living is outpacing income growth, gradually eroding the quality of life for city dwellers year after year.



Income Below Many Global Cities

A survey on income and living costs in major global cities by Deutsche Bank serves as a key indicator of the economic and social landscape worldwide. The latest report, released on July 13, reveals that the average income in Bangkok stands at around 28,600 baht per month (or approximately 343,000 baht per year), ranking 59th globally. In contrast, cities such as Geneva, Zurich, Copenhagen, and even Singapore boast average monthly incomes ranging from 150,000 to 270,000 baht. Geneva, the top-ranking city, has an average income nearly 10 times higher than Bangkok's.

While this income may suffice in medium-sized cities with lower living costs, it is insufficient in Bangkok, where living expenses are among the highest in Southeast Asia. This makes it difficult for many residents to achieve financial stability, especially when considering the burden of debt.