Bangkok City Hall Reviews New Pedestrian Bridge Project for Lumpini Park

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering plans for a new pedestrian bridge, part of the "Hercules Project," which aims to link with Lumpini Park.

Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of the BMA, along with Narong Reungsri, Deputy Permanent Secretary, on Thursday received a presentation on the initiative from Arthit Limpaisarn, Senior Assistant Executive Director for Property Development at Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), and his team.

The meeting, held at the Erawan Room in Bangkok City Hall, Sao Chingcha, focused on discussing operational guidelines, procedures, and best practices for submitting planning permission applications to relevant city agencies.

These included the Department of Public Works, Department of Traffic and Transport, Department of Environment, and Pathum Wan District Office.

During the session, the BMA Permanent Secretary emphasised that any bridge project must align with its intended functional use, conform to design standards, and comply with all existing laws.

