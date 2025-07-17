Bangkok Pioneers \"This House Doesn\'t Mix\" Scheme to Revolutionise Waste Management and Cut Fees

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and the city’s Chief Sustainability Officer, chaired a crucial meeting to prepare for the registration phase of the project.

This ambitious scheme targets homes, housing estates, flats, and communities across the capital, setting the stage for revised fee structures outlined in the forthcoming BMA Ordinance on Public Health Services for Sanitation and Waste Management.

Attendees at the meeting included Thosapol Suparee, Deputy Director of the Department of Environment; Nateethip Chungsomprasong, Director of the Sustainable Environment Office; senior BMA executives; and frontline fee collection officers from all 50 district offices.

These key personnel, who work directly with Bangkok residents, convened at the BMA City Hall in Din Daeng, with others joining remotely.

Pornphrom emphasised that the "This House Doesn't Mix" project, set to launch on 1st October 2025, marks a significant shift in public waste management.

Just yesterday (July 14), the Governor of Bangkok announced an 80-day countdown to the new charges.

"This isn't just about asking for cooperation; it's about using economic incentives to genuinely change public behaviour," Pornphrom stated. "The Governor has consistently stressed the need to build trust between the BMA and the public. Without that trust, we won't get the cooperation we need, and that's absolutely vital."

