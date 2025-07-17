Bangkok Pioneers \"This House Doesn\'t Mix\" Scheme to Revolutionise Waste Management and Cut Fees

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and the city’s Chief Sustainability Officer, chaired a crucial meeting to prepare for the registration phase of the project.
This ambitious scheme targets homes, housing estates, flats, and communities across the capital, setting the stage for revised fee structures outlined in the forthcoming BMA Ordinance on Public Health Services for Sanitation and Waste Management.
Attendees at the meeting included Thosapol Suparee, Deputy Director of the Department of Environment; Nateethip Chungsomprasong, Director of the Sustainable Environment Office; senior BMA executives; and frontline fee collection officers from all 50 district offices.
These key personnel, who work directly with Bangkok residents, convened at the BMA City Hall in Din Daeng, with others joining remotely.
Pornphrom emphasised that the "This House Doesn't Mix" project, set to launch on 1st October 2025, marks a significant shift in public waste management.
Just yesterday (July 14), the Governor of Bangkok announced an 80-day countdown to the new charges.
"This isn't just about asking for cooperation; it's about using economic incentives to genuinely change public behaviour," Pornphrom stated. "The Governor has consistently stressed the need to build trust between the BMA and the public. Without that trust, we won't get the cooperation we need, and that's absolutely vital."
The project will focus on three main areas of continuous preparation:
Public Information Campaigns: Extensive efforts will be made to inform residents and encourage them to register via the BKK WASTE PAY application, which is already generating considerable interest and enquiries.
Robust Collection Systems: A key priority is assuring the public that once waste is separated, it will not be mixed during collection. The Governor is particularly keen on promoting food waste separation, with clear guidelines on how it will be collected and processed.
The BKK WASTE PAY Application: This digital platform was a central topic of today's discussions, as it serves as the primary entry point for residents joining the "This House Doesn't Mix" scheme. From 1st August 2025, residents will be able to upload photos of their separated waste through the app, ahead of the new fees being introduced in October.
The meeting also served to ensure that district office staff, who operate across all 50 districts, are fully prepared and understand the new BMA Ordinance.
Their role is crucial in explaining the registration process for the "This House Doesn't Mix" project and in motivating residents to segregate their waste at the source.
This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the BMA's waste management costs.
Households producing up to 20 litres of waste per day that separate their rubbish according to BMA guidelines will continue to pay the current fee of 20 baht per month.
However, those who do not separate their waste will face a new charge of 60 baht per month.
How to Register
Residents interested in joining the scheme can register through four convenient methods:
The new fee structure, as per the updated BMA Ordinance on Fees, is categorised into three groups:
Households and small generators (up to 20 litres/day): This includes general residences, condominiums, flats, housing estates, and communities.
Medium generators (over 20 litres/day but up to 1 cubic metre/day): This applies to establishments such as restaurants, convenience stores, and small businesses.
Large generators (over 1 cubic metre/day or 200 kilograms/day): This category includes department stores, markets, and large commercial enterprises.
Waste separation for this group will lead to both reduced waste volumes and lower overall charges.