Why Bangkok remains the top choice for homebuyers across Thailand ​​​​​​​

In the residential rental market, Wattana District remains the most in-demand area in Bangkok for rentals in the first half of 2025. When categorised by property type, Wattana is the top location for both condominium and single-house rentals.

Meanwhile, Suan Luang District saw the highest demand for townhouse rentals, thanks to the MRT Yellow Line project linking Ladprao to Samrong and ongoing transportation infrastructure developments, such as new road construction and road expansions, making the area more accessible and contributing to its population growth.

The top 5 most sought-after rental locations in Bangkok in the first half of 2025 are:

Wattana District Khlong Toei District Phra Khanong District Ratchathewi District Pathumwan District

BTS On Nut continues to dominate as the top sought-after location along electric rail lines

DDproperty has compiled data from homebuyers and renters searching for homes and condos, using free text, keywords, and various filters on the website. This reflects shifting housing trends driven by changing consumer behaviour.

Electric rail travel continues to meet the needs of Bangkok’s urban population, who seek convenience and speed. As a result, demand for properties along both operational and under-construction rail lines has been steadily increasing.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved a new fare policy, capping fares at 20 baht per trip across all electric rail lines, effective from October 1, 2025.

This is expected to further boost demand for properties along these routes, making areas near electric rail lines even more attractive for both buyers and renters.

In the first half of 2025, BTS On Nut remained the most sought-after location for both property buyers and renters along Bangkok's electric rail lines.

Its strategic position along the BTS Green Line, with strong potential for future growth, continues to attract interest.

On Nut benefits from its proximity to business districts, shopping hubs, and multiple transport options.

Additionally, it serves as the first station of the BTS Green Line extension to Samut Prakan’s Kheha station, offering commuters the advantage of no additional fare for the extended journey. The affordable property prices in this area further enhance its appeal, making it a prime location for both residential living and investment.

Following On Nut, the top 10 sought-after locations for property buying and renting in the first half of 2025 are:

BTS On Nut BTS Phrom Phong BTS Thonglor BTS Ekkamai BTS Ari MRT Rama 9 BTS Asoke BTS Punnawithi BTS Udomsuk MRT Ladprao

Eight out of the top 10 most popular electric rail stations for property seekers are located along the BTS Green Line, which connects commuters to the central business district, a major employment hub, and key business areas.

This has led to the BTS Green Line having the highest ridership, presenting significant opportunities for real estate developers to create projects tailored to this growing demand.

The accessibility of these locations, with their strong transportation links to the city’s core, makes them prime areas for residential development.

Properties near schools remain in high demand, with the Chulalongkorn University area leading.

The trend of searching for homes near educational institutions, or "Campus Condos," continues to grow this year.

This is supported by the positive factor of the Bank of Thailand’s temporary relaxation of the Loan-to-Value (LTV) measures, which benefits parents planning to purchase homes near their children’s schools in order to reduce commuting time in the capital.

The area around Chulalongkorn University continues to be highly popular, with the highest number of property searches for buying and renting in the first half of 2025.

Its appeal lies in its central business district location, surrounded by shopping malls, major employment hubs, and top educational institutions.

The area also benefits from convenient access via both the BTS and MRT systems, making it a prime location for buyers and

renters, including parents, students, academic staff, and working professionals in the area.

According to a survey by the Agency for Real Estate Affairs, the Siam-Chidlom-Phloen Chit area has the highest land prices in Thailand, valued at 3.85 million baht per square wah, reflecting a 2.7% increase compared to 2024.

This makes it a high-potential area for both consumers and investors.

The top 5 most sought-after locations near educational institutions for property purchases in the first half of 2025 are:

Chulalongkorn University Srinakharinwirot University University of Thai Chamber of Commerce Bangkok University Sripatum University

The top 5 most sought-after rental locations near educational institutions in the first half of 2025 are:

Chulalongkorn University Srinakharinwirot University Thammasat University (Tha Phra Chan) NIST International School Bangkok Patana School

Real demand buyers are searching for homes or condos priced under 2 million baht, focusing on compact and cost-effective properties.

Data also shows that in the first half of 2025, the most common search filter used by buyers across the

The country was for homes or condos with 2 bedrooms, making it the top choice.

This size is ideal for small families and provides enough space to separate family members.

The second most popular search was for 3-bedroom homes, followed by 1-bedroom properties in third place.

Nearly three out of four buyers (72%) are interested in fully furnished properties, as they help save on decoration costs and offer the convenience of immediate move-in.

Meanwhile, 29% are looking for partially furnished properties, while 20% prefer units with no furnishings at all, allowing them to decorate in their style.

As for the price range most searched for on DDproperty.com, properties priced under 2 million baht were the most popular, reflecting that buyers still prioritise affordable projects.

With the government's plans to expand the electric rail network to cover more routes, consumers no longer feel the need to buy properties in high-priced city centres, instead opting for projects in suburban areas.

The most popular price ranges for properties that Thai buyers searched for in the first half of 2025 are:

1,000,000 - 2,000,000 baht

500,000 - 1,000,000 baht

500,000 - 1,500,000 baht

For renters, 9 out of 10 prefer fully furnished properties, with rents under 15,000 baht per month still meeting their needs.

Data from visitors to DDproperty.com reveals that renters across Thailand in the first half of 2025 are most interested in homes or condos with 2 bedrooms, similar to buyers, as the majority of renters are from small families.

The second most searched for property type is 1-bedroom units, followed by 3-bedroom homes.

Nearly 9 out of 10 renters (88%) prefer fully furnished properties, as this meets their need for convenience with immediate move-in and eliminates concerns about moving furniture.

Renters can also allocate their budget for furniture to other expenses. Meanwhile, 20% are interested in fully fitted properties, and only 9% are looking for unfurnished homes or apartments.

The most searched rent range is under 15,000 baht per month, which is considered a moderate rent price, offering renters access to quality living in well-developed areas with complete amenities and easy access to public transportation like the BTS.

Renting, compared to buying, helps reduce financial risk, especially in uncertain economic conditions, and is suitable for those looking to save money during challenging economic times.

The top rental price ranges that Thai renters searched for in the first half of 2025 are:

10,000 - 15,000 baht/month

6,000 - 10,000 baht/month

10,000 - 20,000 baht/month

