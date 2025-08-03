New home built for fallen soldier\'s family under royal initiative

The official Facebook page of the 2nd Army Area has posted a message expressing His Majesty the King’s profound and boundless compassion for both military personnel and civilians affected by the recent conflict. His Majesty has graciously instructed the Royal Thai Army, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, to urgently assess damages and carry out swift rehabilitation efforts.

In line with this royal directive, the Buri Ram Provincial Volunteer Centre, in cooperation with the 26th Military Circle and local community members, has undertaken the construction of a new home for the family of Pfc Teerayut Krajongthong. Teerayut, of the 2nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, 2nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment, lost his life in the line of duty during a clash at Tahong 2 base in Saothongchai Subdistrict, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.