Thai hantavirus distinct from Andes strain, risk remains very low

Therefore, the risk within the country is considered very low and is not a cause for concern.

Biologically, hantavirus is an RNA virus in the Hantaviridae family, with rats and rodents acting as its primary reservoirs.

Human infection typically occurs through the inhalation of dust contaminated with animal secretions, such as urine, faeces, or saliva.

The disease is classified into two main symptom groups:

Haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) is mostly found in Asia and Europe.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is mostly found in the Americas and is highly severe.