WHO makes historic U-turn, backs GLP-1 drugs for obesity and diabetes

Until now, the WHO had never endorsed, nor shown any intention of endorsing, anti-obesity drugs in its list of essential medicines, which are those deemed necessary for effective health systems worldwide.

The organisation’s long-standing reluctance stemmed from concerns over safety, as many earlier weight-loss drugs were linked to severe side effects, particularly on the cardiovascular system, as well as risks of addiction.

These issues saw several drugs withdrawn from the market. Previous reviews also found insufficient long-term evidence to prove safety and efficacy, leading the WHO to focus on behavioural interventions such as diet and exercise.

However, rising obesity rates have pushed the organisation to reconsider. According to WHO data, one in eight people worldwide was living with obesity in 2022. Among adults, 2.5 billion were overweight and 890 million were obese—numbers expected to swell further as today’s overweight children grow into obese adults.

The economic burden is equally alarming. The World Obesity Federation projects that the global cost of overweight and obesity will reach US$4.32 trillion annually by 2035, nearly 3% of global GDP.

Without effective prevention and treatment measures, the cost is expected to rise from almost US$2 trillion in 2020 to more than US$18 trillion by 2060.