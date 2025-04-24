UNICEF\'s \"Kin Rai Dee\" campaign fights childhood obesity

Concerned by these findings, UNICEF Thailand today launches "Kin Rai Dee" (What’s Good to Eat), a nationwide campaign to inspire young people and parents to make healthier food choices. The campaign, targeting Gen Z (aged 13-24) and parents of young children — aims to raise awareness of the risks of poor nutrition while providing practical solutions to develop better eating habits.

Childhood overweight and obesity rates in Thailand have doubled over the past 25 years, increasing from 6 % to 13 % among children aged 6-14. Among adolescents aged 15-18, approximately 14 % are now overweight or obese.

If current trends continue, the World Obesity Federation projects that over 60 % of children in Thailand will be overweight or obese by 2035, significantly increasing their risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.