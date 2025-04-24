UNICEF\'s \"Kin Rai Dee\" campaign fights childhood obesity

Concerned by these findings, UNICEF Thailand today launches "Kin Rai Dee" (What’s Good to Eat), a nationwide campaign to inspire young people and parents to make healthier food choices. The campaign, targeting Gen Z (aged 13-24) and parents of young children — aims to raise awareness of the risks of poor nutrition while providing practical solutions to develop better eating habits.
Childhood overweight and obesity rates in Thailand have doubled over the past 25 years, increasing from 6 % to 13 % among children aged 6-14. Among adolescents aged 15-18, approximately 14 % are now overweight or obese.
If current trends continue, the World Obesity Federation projects that over 60 % of children in Thailand will be overweight or obese by 2035, significantly increasing their risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.
Despite growing concerns over the increasing consumption of foods high in fat, sugar, and sodium—such as instant noodles, sugary drinks, and processed snacks—many young people choose foods that are tasty and convenient, often without considering their nutritional value. The Kin Rai Dee campaign challenges this mindset by encouraging children, adolescents, and parents to rethink their food choices and adopt healthier eating habits for a better future.
The campaign is part of UNICEF’s advocacy effort to promote healthy lifestyles among children and young people, while engaging parents, and supporting the Ministry of Public Health in strengthening regulations on the marketing of unhealthy foods and diets to children.
“Good nutrition isn't just about benefiting children and young people today, it's an investment in a healthier and more prosperous future for Thailand,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “Good nutrition is the foundation of a child's physical growth, cognitive development and future productivity, and therefore essential to the country's human capital development. Through Kin Rai Dee, we want to move from ‘what should we eat?’ to ‘what’s good to eat?’. As children and young people in Thailand face increasing health risks due to poor diet, it’s time to inform and empower them to make better food choices.”
The campaign is launching with a powerful 90-second short film that sheds light on the hidden health impacts of eating high-fat, sugar and sodium foods. The campaign also features an interactive online quiz, offering personalised insights and easy-to-follow steps to kickstart a healthier lifestyle.
To broaden its impact, the campaign is partnering with a diverse range of celebrities and influencers, including Friends of UNICEF such as Peck Palitchoke Ayanaputra, Noodi Vanessa Race, Paula Taylor, as well as health and lifestyle content creators to make healthy eating more relatable and accessible to young audiences.
The Kin Rai Dee campaign will run from April to September 2025 across social media platforms, featuring expert-backed content, engaging challenges, and tips from influencers to make healthy eating simple and enjoyable.